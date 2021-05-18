See All Psychiatrists in Irvine, CA
Phuong Tran, NP

Psychiatry
4.9 (56)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Phuong Tran, NP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from California State University, Long Beach and is affiliated with Huntington Beach Hospital and Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Phuong Tran works at Progeny Psychiatric Clinic in Irvine, CA with other offices in Westminster, CA, Huntington Beach, CA and Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Progeny Psychiatric Clinic
    17782 Cowan Ste A, Irvine, CA 92614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7118
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Progeny Psychiatric Clinic-Westminster
    14501 Magnolia St Ste 104, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7118
  3. 3
    Progeny Psychiatric Clinic - Huntington Beach
    18700 Main St Ste 108, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 274-9712
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Progeny Psychiatric Clinic-Anaheim Hills
    5475 E La Palma Ave Ste 200, Anaheim, CA 92807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7118
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Beach Hospital
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Phuong Tran, NP

    Psychiatry
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    English, Vietnamese
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    1275990111
    • 1275990111
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Progeny Psychiatric Group
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • California State University, Long Beach
    Medical Education

