Phyllis Allinson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Phyllis Allinson, MFT
Overview
Phyllis Allinson, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Escondido, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 250b E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 809-9551
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Phyllis Allinson?
About Phyllis Allinson, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1316051931
Frequently Asked Questions
Phyllis Allinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Phyllis Allinson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Phyllis Allinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phyllis Allinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phyllis Allinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.