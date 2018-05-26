See All Psychologists in Queensbury, NY
Dr. Phyllis Broege II, PHD

Medical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Phyllis Broege II, PHD is a Medical Psychologist in Queensbury, NY. 

Dr. Broege II works at Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Queensbury, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rehabilitation and Wellness Center
    2 Country Club Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 926-2005
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    May 26, 2018
    I have only lived in the Adirondacks for two years but I spent 30 years in Manhattan and seeing the best doctors. Dr Brouge is the best of the best and I would trust her with my brain anytime!
    Lake George, NY — May 26, 2018
    About Dr. Phyllis Broege II, PHD

    Specialties
    • Medical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669460762
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phyllis Broege II, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broege II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Broege II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Broege II works at Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Queensbury, NY. View the full address on Dr. Broege II’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Broege II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broege II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broege II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broege II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

