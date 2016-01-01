Phyllis Brown, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Phyllis Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Phyllis Brown, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Phyllis Brown, PSY is an Adolescent Psychologist in Staten Island, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
633 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10310
(917) 750-7522
Monday10:00am - 9:00pmWednesday10:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 11:00am
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Phyllis Brown, PSY
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1518023928
