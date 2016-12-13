See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Phyllis Chambers, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Phyllis Chambers, OD

Optometry
3.9 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Phyllis Chambers, OD

Dr. Phyllis Chambers, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, DE. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Chamish, OD
Dr. Steven Chamish, OD
4.5 (8)
View Profile

Dr. Chambers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    2205 Silverside Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 475-3346
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chambers?

    Dec 13, 2016
    I have been going to Dr. Chambers since I was little and have always enjoyed having her as a doctor. As for her staff, recently I have had a few rude receptionists. One encounter happened at the office and one over the phone. They seem to have bad attitudes and as if my call or appointment is inconvenient to them.
    Wilmington, DE — Dec 13, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phyllis Chambers, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Phyllis Chambers, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chambers to family and friends

    Dr. Chambers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chambers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Phyllis Chambers, OD.

    About Dr. Phyllis Chambers, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598842676
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phyllis Chambers, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Phyllis Chambers, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.