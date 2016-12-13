Dr. Phyllis Chambers, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phyllis Chambers, OD
Overview of Dr. Phyllis Chambers, OD
Dr. Phyllis Chambers, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, DE.
Dr. Chambers' Office Locations
- 1 2205 Silverside Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 475-3346
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Chambers since I was little and have always enjoyed having her as a doctor. As for her staff, recently I have had a few rude receptionists. One encounter happened at the office and one over the phone. They seem to have bad attitudes and as if my call or appointment is inconvenient to them.
About Dr. Phyllis Chambers, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1598842676
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chambers speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
