Phyllis Dolcy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Phyllis Dolcy
Overview
Phyllis Dolcy is a Physician Assistant in Providence, RI.
Phyllis Dolcy works at
Locations
Main Office, Southside Medical Center118 DUDLEY ST, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 273-4155
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Phillis post-op with Dr Sampath after having brain surgery and have corresponded with her numerous times. She is kind and attentive and happily answered all of my questions to my satisfaction. The care was above and beyond what I expected.
About Phyllis Dolcy
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1134659238
Frequently Asked Questions
Phyllis Dolcy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phyllis Dolcy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phyllis Dolcy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.