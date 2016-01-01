Pia Hull accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pia Hull, LMHC
Overview
Pia Hull, LMHC is a Counselor in Yakima, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 411 S 12th Ave Ste 1, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 452-5300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pia Hull?
About Pia Hull, LMHC
- Counseling
- English, Danish
- 1386780054
Frequently Asked Questions
Pia Hull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pia Hull speaks Danish.
Pia Hull has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Pia Hull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pia Hull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pia Hull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.