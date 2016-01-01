Pius Ehiane has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Pius Ehiane, APRN
Pius Ehiane, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV.
Creativity Center4310 W Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 Directions (702) 763-7811
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962801951
Pius Ehiane accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pius Ehiane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Pius Ehiane. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pius Ehiane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pius Ehiane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pius Ehiane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.