Polina Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Polina Goldenberg
Overview of Polina Goldenberg
Polina Goldenberg is a Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL.
Polina Goldenberg works at
Polina Goldenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Stern Comprehensive Womens Healthcare1001 NW 13th St Ste 101A, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 300-0600
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Polina Goldenberg?
About Polina Goldenberg
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720516974
Frequently Asked Questions
Polina Goldenberg works at
Polina Goldenberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Polina Goldenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Polina Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Polina Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.