Polina Osmanoff, PA

Family Medicine
4.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Polina Osmanoff, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Highland Park, NJ. 

Polina Osmanoff works at RWJPE Highland Park Family Practice in Highland Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Highland Park Family Practice
    505 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3318

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Polina Osmanoff, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225330541
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Polina Osmanoff, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Polina Osmanoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Polina Osmanoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Polina Osmanoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Polina Osmanoff works at RWJPE Highland Park Family Practice in Highland Park, NJ. View the full address on Polina Osmanoff’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Polina Osmanoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Polina Osmanoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Polina Osmanoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Polina Osmanoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

