Polina Osmanoff, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Polina Osmanoff, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Highland Park, NJ.
Polina Osmanoff works at
Locations
Highland Park Family Practice505 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Directions (732) 769-3318
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Polina for a number of years now through the offices of Dr. Arthur Miller. She has been excellent and always is on top of things. She knows what is going on with me and schedules needed follow-ups accordingly. I just had my annual physical with her and it was quick and went about as I expected based on the bloodwork and my medical history. There are never any surprises and she is always attentive and listens to my concerns.
About Polina Osmanoff, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Polina Osmanoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Polina Osmanoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Polina Osmanoff using Healthline FindCare.
Polina Osmanoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Polina Osmanoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Polina Osmanoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Polina Osmanoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Polina Osmanoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.