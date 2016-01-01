See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jamaica, NY
Pollyanna Wilson, NP

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Pollyanna Wilson, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They graduated from Long Island University.

Pollyanna Wilson works at Oak Street Health South Jamaica in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health South Jamaica
    11515 Sutphin Blvd Apt 1, Jamaica, NY 11434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 603-9727
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Pollyanna Wilson, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Female
    • Female
    Gender
    1487884276
    • 1487884276
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Long Island University
    • Long Island University
    Medical Education

