Pooja Peters accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pooja Peters, PA-C
Overview
Pooja Peters, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Allentown, PA.
Pooja Peters works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lvpg Physiatry1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 400, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6555
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pooja Peters?
About Pooja Peters, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215241153
Frequently Asked Questions
Pooja Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pooja Peters works at
Pooja Peters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Pooja Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pooja Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pooja Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.