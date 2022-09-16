See All Nurse Practitioners in Modesto, CA
Poonam Chandra, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Poonam Chandra, NP

Poonam Chandra, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Modesto, CA. 

Poonam Chandra works at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Poonam Chandra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jay G Wani MD
    1401 Spanos Ct Ste 125, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 550-4720
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Poonam Chandra, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992010268
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Poonam Chandra, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Poonam Chandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Poonam Chandra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Poonam Chandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Poonam Chandra works at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Poonam Chandra’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Poonam Chandra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Poonam Chandra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Poonam Chandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Poonam Chandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

