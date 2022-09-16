Poonam Chandra, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Poonam Chandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Poonam Chandra, NP
Overview of Poonam Chandra, NP
Poonam Chandra, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Modesto, CA.
Poonam Chandra works at
Poonam Chandra's Office Locations
-
1
Jay G Wani MD1401 Spanos Ct Ste 125, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 550-4720
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Poonam Chandra?
She's the best NP there is who really cares about her patients. She does an excellent job at making me feel safe and heard whenever I visit and explains everything thoroughly. I really appreciate Poonam!
About Poonam Chandra, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992010268
Frequently Asked Questions
Poonam Chandra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Poonam Chandra accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Poonam Chandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Poonam Chandra works at
8 patients have reviewed Poonam Chandra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Poonam Chandra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Poonam Chandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Poonam Chandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.