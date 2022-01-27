Portia Allie-Turco, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Portia Allie-Turco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Portia Allie-Turco, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Portia Allie-Turco, MS is a Counselor in Plattsburgh, NY.
Portia Allie-Turco works at
Locations
-
1
West Bay office211 W Bay Plz, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 593-7790
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Portia Allie-Turco?
Ive been seeing Portia for many years! I can not begin to put into works the positive support she has given over the years! She has honestly taught me how to be an independent woman after my separation and She has always reminded me of my capibilities.
About Portia Allie-Turco, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1891010450
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Africa Unisa
Frequently Asked Questions
Portia Allie-Turco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Portia Allie-Turco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Portia Allie-Turco works at
11 patients have reviewed Portia Allie-Turco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Portia Allie-Turco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Portia Allie-Turco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Portia Allie-Turco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.