Dr. Portia Rawles, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Portia Rawles, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Portia Rawles, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Chesapeake, VA.
Dr. Rawles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rawles Psychological Services2010 Old Greenbrier Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 493-2912Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rawles?
I would recommend Dr. Rawles. She has been great to work with and has guided me through difficult times. Dr. Rawles and her associates are courteous and making appointments, even last minute appointments have been a painless process. I plan to continue to see Dr. Rawles and will seek her help in the future with myself and my family.
About Dr. Portia Rawles, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1639198153
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rawles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rawles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rawles works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rawles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rawles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.