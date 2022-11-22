See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Worth, TX
Prajnawati Wibowo, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Prajnawati Wibowo, NP

Prajnawati Wibowo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. 

Prajnawati Wibowo works at PSYMED SOLUTIONS in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Prajnawati Wibowo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psymed Solutions - Fort Worth
    7273 Hawkins View Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 232-7474

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Prajnawati Wibowo, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760959696
Frequently Asked Questions

Prajnawati Wibowo, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Prajnawati Wibowo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Prajnawati Wibowo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Prajnawati Wibowo works at PSYMED SOLUTIONS in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Prajnawati Wibowo’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Prajnawati Wibowo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Prajnawati Wibowo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Prajnawati Wibowo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Prajnawati Wibowo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

