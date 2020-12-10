See All Nurse Practitioners in New Hyde Park, NY
Prasija Manoj, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Prasija Manoj, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Prasija Manoj, FNP

Prasija Manoj, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New Hyde Park, NY. 

Prasija Manoj works at Advantage Care Physicians in New Hyde Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Shonette M Miller Costen, NP
Shonette M Miller Costen, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Ashley Infranco, AGPCNP
Ashley Infranco, AGPCNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Alina Alayev, NP
Alina Alayev, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Prasija Manoj's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Queens Long Island Medical Group Lake Success Center
    1991 Marcus Ave Fl 2, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 354-1600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Prasija Manoj?

    Dec 10, 2020
    On time, collected data, ordered correct labs, processed in-network referral. Cheery demeanor/attitude.
    Mayer — Dec 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Prasija Manoj, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Prasija Manoj, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Prasija Manoj to family and friends

    Prasija Manoj's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Prasija Manoj

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Prasija Manoj, FNP.

    About Prasija Manoj, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811324072
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Prasija Manoj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Prasija Manoj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Prasija Manoj works at Advantage Care Physicians in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Prasija Manoj’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Prasija Manoj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Prasija Manoj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Prasija Manoj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Prasija Manoj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Prasija Manoj, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.