Overview of Pratikshya Acharya, FNP-BC

Pratikshya Acharya, FNP-BC is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Pratikshya Acharya works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Citrus Heights, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.