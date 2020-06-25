Praveena Gadam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Praveena Gadam, PA-C
Overview
Praveena Gadam, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Baltimore, MD.
Praveena Gadam works at
Locations
-
1
Truecare Medical Group6730 Holabird Ave, Baltimore, MD 21222 Directions (410) 288-6226
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Praveena Gadam?
I have been seeing Praveena for the past 3 or so years, and I honestly can say that I have never met a kinder, more empathetic PA/Dr in my years of needing one. :) She truly listens to your concerns, and takes into consideration how the medication is actually making you feel. It's nice to not dread having to see your PA/Dr., especially considering she is always smiling! I highly recommend her!
About Praveena Gadam, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1669709853
Frequently Asked Questions
Praveena Gadam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Praveena Gadam works at
8 patients have reviewed Praveena Gadam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Praveena Gadam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Praveena Gadam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Praveena Gadam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.