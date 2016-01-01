See All Nurse Practitioners in Spartanburg, SC
Precious Goode, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Precious Goode, FNP

Precious Goode, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spartanburg, SC. 

Precious Goode works at Parkside Pediatrics in Spartanburg, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Precious Goode's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Parkside Obgyn
    3020 Reidville Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 272-0388
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Precious Goode, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770859753
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Precious Goode has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Precious Goode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Precious Goode works at Parkside Pediatrics in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Precious Goode’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Precious Goode. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Precious Goode.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Precious Goode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Precious Goode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

