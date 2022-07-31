Dr. Preston Bare, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preston Bare, DC
Dr. Preston Bare, DC is a Chiropractor in Ocala, FL.
Dr. Bare works at
Integrative Healthcare and Physical Medicine3773 S Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (815) 517-0826
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I was recently was treated by Dr Bare for pain in my legs. Been to Drs in NY and Florida and no one could help. My pain goes from bottom of my feet up to my hips. After 2 treatments I already saw a difference in my pain level. One day after my treatment I mentioned to Dr Bare I couldn't get a deep breath and smelled smoke when no one else does and it takes my breath away. I had this for a full year since I was hospitalized for almost 2 months with COVID 19. He told me to sit down and he gave me a different kind of adjustment, from a seated position. Just one adjustment and when I got off the table I was immediately able to take deep breaths again and I no longer smell smoke ! I was amazed! HE GAVE ME BACK MY BREATH! I just can't thank Dr Bare enough. I had been to different Internal Drs, Pulmonologists etc and no one could help me. One visit with Dr Bare and my problem was gone. It has been about a month since that adjustment and I am still able to take deep breaths.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1295831451
- University of Florida-Gainesville
Dr. Bare accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bare.
