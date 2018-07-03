See All Neuropsychologists in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Priscilla Armstrong, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Priscilla Armstrong, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Fullerton, CA. 

Dr. Armstrong works at The Neurobehavioral Group in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fullerton Neuropsychological Services
    385 Imperial Hwy, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 681-9070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 03, 2018
    We met with Dr. Armstrong a few years back to have all three of my children evaluated. I found her to be professional and helpful at all times. Her staff worked with my health insurance to ensure that our costs would be minimal. After she diagnosed my son with ASD we had him evaluated by another professional who confirmed the diagnosis. Since receiving her diagnosis, we have been better able to understand my son and are better equipped to nurture and help him grow. All of the negative revie
    Whittier Mom in Whittier, CA — Jul 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Priscilla Armstrong, PSY.D

    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255425054
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priscilla Armstrong, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Armstrong works at The Neurobehavioral Group in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Armstrong’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

