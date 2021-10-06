Dr. Priscilla Luong, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priscilla Luong, DNP
Overview of Dr. Priscilla Luong, DNP
Dr. Priscilla Luong, DNP is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Luong's Office Locations
Arizona Family & Geriatric Med5602 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85205 Directions (480) 854-9004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameriben
- Arizona Foundation
- Assurant Health
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Medica
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Pricilla Loung is not only a gifted physician she is an amazing , caring , loving person.
About Dr. Priscilla Luong, DNP
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1770810715
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Luong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.