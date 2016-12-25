Priscilla Rivera, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Priscilla Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Priscilla Rivera, APN
Offers telehealth
Priscilla Rivera, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berwyn, IL. They graduated from North Park University.
Priscilla Rivera works at
Oak Street Health Berwyn7000 Cermak Rd, Berwyn, IL 60402 Directions (708) 734-5735
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Patient Review:
Only first visit and felt comfortable and we'll informed. Pleased with understandable reasons about why I should be doing things. Unlike in the past when only told to do something because I should. Pleasant atmosphere. Happy to have found her.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1205116282
- North Park University
Priscilla Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Practice: Oak Street Health Berwyn
2 patients have reviewed Priscilla Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Priscilla Rivera.
