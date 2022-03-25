Priscilla Selig, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Priscilla Selig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Priscilla Selig, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Port Orange, FL.
Halifax Health - Primary Care5440 S Williamson Blvd Unit 103, Port Orange, FL 32128 Directions (386) 425-8737Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Excellent Priscilla took the time to listen to all of my concerns and was compassionate. Her diagnosis was spot on. Thank you.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447860374
Priscilla Selig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Priscilla Selig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Priscilla Selig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Priscilla Selig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Priscilla Selig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Priscilla Selig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.