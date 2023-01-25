Priscilla Wong, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Priscilla Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Priscilla Wong, NP
Priscilla Wong, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Laredo, TX.
Baptist Primary Care of Laredo6602 Polaris Dr # 5, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 791-1414Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
My sister recommended me to see NP Priscilla Wong and I do not regret it. I’ve had nothing but great experiences with her. I believe she is one of the few healthcare providers that have a genuine vocation to care for the ones in need of medical attention and treatments. She has always been interested in knowing if there is more she can do for me as a patient, listened well to what I’ve had to tell her and looked for the best alternatives while always considering treatments prescribed by my specialist. I am so grateful to have given myself the opportunity to have her as my primary healthcare provider. I wish her the best in her career as well as in her personal life. May the Eternal bless her always!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Priscilla Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Priscilla Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Priscilla Wong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Priscilla Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Priscilla Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Priscilla Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.