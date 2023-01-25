See All Nurse Practitioners in Laredo, TX
Priscilla Wong, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Priscilla Wong, NP

Priscilla Wong, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Laredo, TX. 

Priscilla Wong works at Baptist Primary Care of Laredo in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Priscilla Wong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Primary Care of Laredo
    6602 Polaris Dr # 5, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 791-1414
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2023
    My sister recommended me to see NP Priscilla Wong and I do not regret it. I’ve had nothing but great experiences with her. I believe she is one of the few healthcare providers that have a genuine vocation to care for the ones in need of medical attention and treatments. She has always been interested in knowing if there is more she can do for me as a patient, listened well to what I’ve had to tell her and looked for the best alternatives while always considering treatments prescribed by my specialist. I am so grateful to have given myself the opportunity to have her as my primary healthcare provider. I wish her the best in her career as well as in her personal life. May the Eternal bless her always!
    María M. Aguirre — Jan 25, 2023
    About Priscilla Wong, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588210660
