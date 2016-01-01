Priscillia Lynch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Priscillia Lynch, FNP
Overview of Priscillia Lynch, FNP
Priscillia Lynch, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Johnson City, TN.
Priscillia Lynch works at
Priscillia Lynch's Office Locations
State of Franklin Healthcare Fpjc303 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 100, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 282-5611
Ratings & Reviews
About Priscillia Lynch, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689905069
Frequently Asked Questions
Priscillia Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Priscillia Lynch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Priscillia Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Priscillia Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Priscillia Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.