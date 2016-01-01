See All Nurse Practitioners in Johnson City, TN
Priscillia Lynch, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Priscillia Lynch, FNP

Priscillia Lynch, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Johnson City, TN. 

Priscillia Lynch works at Family Physicians Johnson City in Johnson City, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Priscillia Lynch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    State of Franklin Healthcare Fpjc
    303 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 100, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 282-5611

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Priscillia Lynch, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689905069
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Priscillia Lynch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Priscillia Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Priscillia Lynch works at Family Physicians Johnson City in Johnson City, TN. View the full address on Priscillia Lynch’s profile.

Priscillia Lynch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Priscillia Lynch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Priscillia Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Priscillia Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

