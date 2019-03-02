Dr. Babrah accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritam Babrah, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pritam Babrah, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Elk Grove, CA.
Dr. Babrah works at
Locations
-
1
Medics Choice Home Health Sacramento9245 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (209) 200-8536
- 2 8841 Williamson Dr Ste 20, Elk Grove, CA 95624 Directions (916) 685-5258
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Babrah for about 5 year a now. She diagnosed me properly after o had been being treated for an improper diagnosis for 13 years. She is easy to talk to. I never feel judged judged by her.
About Dr. Pritam Babrah, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1326125014
