Dr. Prithvi Bhattarai, DNP
Overview
Dr. Prithvi Bhattarai, DNP is a Cardiology Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD.
Dr. Bhattarai works at
Locations
Montgomery Cardiology LLC10110 Molecular Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 610-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Bhattarai for my follow up appointments since my diagnoses a year ago. She has such a sweet and caring manner. She returns phone calls, and goes the extra mile for her patients. She is a 5 star Associate.
About Dr. Prithvi Bhattarai, DNP
- Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861844540
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhattarai accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhattarai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhattarai works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhattarai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhattarai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.