Priya Bajracharya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Priya Bajracharya, FNP-C
Overview of Priya Bajracharya, FNP-C
Priya Bajracharya, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Silver Spring, MD.
Priya Bajracharya works at
Priya Bajracharya's Office Locations
-
1
Patient First Maryland Medical Group Pllc8206 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 960-4682
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Priya Bajracharya?
About Priya Bajracharya, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558649426
Frequently Asked Questions
Priya Bajracharya accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Priya Bajracharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Priya Bajracharya works at
Priya Bajracharya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Priya Bajracharya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Priya Bajracharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Priya Bajracharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.