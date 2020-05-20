See All Urologists in Bedford, TX
Priya Balakrishnan, PA-C

Urology
3.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Bedford, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Priya Balakrishnan, PA-C

Priya Balakrishnan, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Bedford, TX. 

Priya Balakrishnan works at HEB Urology Clinic in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Priya Balakrishnan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HEB Urology Clinic
    1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 204, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 769-7255
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 20, 2020
    Ms. Priya Balakrishnan is easily one of the finest Medical Professionals who has ever treated me. Professional, engaged, brilliant, unendingly competent.
    Jon-David Wells — May 20, 2020
    About Priya Balakrishnan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1528342342
