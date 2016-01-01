Priya Bedi, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Priya Bedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Priya Bedi, PA-C
Overview
Priya Bedi, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Physician Assistant in Elmhurst, IL.
Priya Bedi works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Priya Bedi, PA-C
- Gastroenterology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1689125700
Frequently Asked Questions
Priya Bedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Priya Bedi works at
Priya Bedi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Priya Bedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Priya Bedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.