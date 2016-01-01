Purveena Doobay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Purveena Doobay, PA
Overview
Purveena Doobay, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fresno, CA.
Purveena Doobay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Concentra Urgent Care2555 S East Ave, Fresno, CA 93706 Directions (559) 499-2400
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Purveena Doobay?
About Purveena Doobay, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1104461581
Frequently Asked Questions
Purveena Doobay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Purveena Doobay works at
Purveena Doobay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Purveena Doobay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Purveena Doobay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Purveena Doobay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.