Dr. Purvi Gala, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Purvi Gala, OD
Overview of Dr. Purvi Gala, OD
Dr. Purvi Gala, OD is an Optometrist in Laredo, TX.
Dr. Gala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gala's Office Locations
-
1
Shah Eye Center8607 McPherson Rd Ste 102, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 616-5397
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gala?
About Dr. Purvi Gala, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1174605257
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gala accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gala works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.