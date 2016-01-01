Quaneshia Farris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Quaneshia Farris, ANP
Overview of Quaneshia Farris, ANP
Quaneshia Farris, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Quaneshia Farris works at
Quaneshia Farris' Office Locations
-
1
The Family Physicians Group PC7685 Winchester Rd Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38125 Directions (901) 752-6963
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Quaneshia Farris?
About Quaneshia Farris, ANP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073856514
Frequently Asked Questions
Quaneshia Farris accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Quaneshia Farris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Quaneshia Farris works at
5 patients have reviewed Quaneshia Farris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Quaneshia Farris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Quaneshia Farris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Quaneshia Farris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.