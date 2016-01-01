Quintina Macauley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Quintina Macauley, FNP-BC
Overview of Quintina Macauley, FNP-BC
Quintina Macauley, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Atlanta, GA.
Quintina Macauley works at
Quintina Macauley's Office Locations
Emory Wesley Woods Geriatric Hospital1821 Clifton Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 728-2000
About Quintina Macauley, FNP-BC
Specialty: Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
NPI: 1326352972
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Quintina Macauley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Quintina Macauley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.