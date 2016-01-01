Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quocanh Vu, OD
Overview of Dr. Quocanh Vu, OD
Dr. Quocanh Vu, OD is an Optometrist in Silver Spring, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu's Office Locations
- 1 8525 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 588-3232
- 2 1950 Old Gallows Rd, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 938-5544
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Quocanh Vu, OD
- Optometry
- English, Vietnamese
- 1043288145
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu speaks Vietnamese.
Dr. Vu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.