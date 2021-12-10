Dr. Quyen Nguyen, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quyen Nguyen, OD
Dr. Quyen Nguyen, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
- 1 8401 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 775-4916
Dr Nguyen informed us step by step what he was noticing about my kids vision, how to take care of their eyes and what symptoms we need to look for in an emergency. Their eyesight is pretty bad. He also answered all of our questions while being friendly and polite.
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.