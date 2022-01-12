Dr. Rabia Latif, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabia Latif, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rabia Latif, PHD is a Psychologist in Detroit, MI.
Dr. Latif works at
Locations
-
1
iAmerica behavioral and mental health19445 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48228 Directions (313) 558-9397Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 6:00pmSunday11:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
iAMERICA Behavioral & Mental Health - Garden City/Dearborn Heights1061 Inkster Rd Ste 101, Garden City, MI 48135 Directions (313) 558-9397Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
iAMERICA - Hamtramack3120 Carpenter St Ste 211, Hamtramck, MI 48212 DirectionsMonday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Children's Hospital Of Michigan
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Forest Health Medical Center
- Garden City Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- Insight Surgical Hospital
- Karmanos Cancer Center
- Straith Hospital For Special Surgery
- Surgeons Choice Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Magellan Health Services
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Latif?
Have you ever met her? She is very polite and in so many years I know of her I never seen her raising her voice, ask anyone. I terms of money she only see probono she never charge anyone. You can also call her office and check. FAKE PEOPLE should be ashamed of themselves.
About Dr. Rabia Latif, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Arabic, French, Hindi, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Urdu
- 1417297987
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latif accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latif works at
Dr. Latif speaks Arabic, French, Hindi, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Urdu.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Latif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.