Rachael Bator has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rachael Bator, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Rachael Bator, MSN
Rachael Bator, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, OH.
Rachael Bator works at
Rachael Bator's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric & Adolescent Health Associates Inc18660 Bagley Rd Ste 401, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-2360
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachael Bator?
Rachael is a caring and knowledgeable nurse practitioner. She has a knowledge and professionalism beyond her years and I am completely confident in her hands. She has me as a patient for life.
About Rachael Bator, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093201618
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachael Bator accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachael Bator has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachael Bator works at
Rachael Bator has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachael Bator.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachael Bator, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachael Bator appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.