Rachael Bator, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Rachael Bator, MSN

Rachael Bator, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, OH. 

Rachael Bator works at Pediatric & Adolescent Health Associates Inc in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rachael Bator's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric & Adolescent Health Associates Inc
    18660 Bagley Rd Ste 401, Cleveland, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 816-2360
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 13, 2021
    Rachael is a caring and knowledgeable nurse practitioner. She has a knowledge and professionalism beyond her years and I am completely confident in her hands. She has me as a patient for life.
    Susan Farkas — Aug 13, 2021
    About Rachael Bator, MSN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1093201618
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachael Bator has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachael Bator has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachael Bator works at Pediatric & Adolescent Health Associates Inc in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Rachael Bator’s profile.

    Rachael Bator has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachael Bator.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachael Bator, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachael Bator appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

