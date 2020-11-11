See All Nurse Practitioners in Loxahatchee, FL
Rachael Busch-Feuer, NPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rachael Busch-Feuer, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Rachael Busch-Feuer, NPC

Rachael Busch-Feuer, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Loxahatchee, FL. 

Rachael Busch-Feuer works at Family Arthritis Center in Loxahatchee, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Rachael Busch-Feuer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aleksandra Kraeher MD PA
    12977 Southern Blvd Ste 200, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-8184
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Howard M Busch DO PA Dba Family Arthritis Center
    1025 Military Trl Ste 209, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 747-1987
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 1:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rachael Busch-Feuer?

    Nov 11, 2020
    Extremely knowledgeable and thorough. Explained several different approaches for treatment.
    E Garcia — Nov 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rachael Busch-Feuer, NPC
    How would you rate your experience with Rachael Busch-Feuer, NPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rachael Busch-Feuer to family and friends

    Rachael Busch-Feuer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rachael Busch-Feuer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rachael Busch-Feuer, NPC.

    About Rachael Busch-Feuer, NPC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063819589
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachael Busch-Feuer, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachael Busch-Feuer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rachael Busch-Feuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Rachael Busch-Feuer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachael Busch-Feuer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachael Busch-Feuer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachael Busch-Feuer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rachael Busch-Feuer, NPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.