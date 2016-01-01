Rachael Gardner, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachael Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachael Gardner, APRN
Overview of Rachael Gardner, APRN
Rachael Gardner, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV.
Rachael Gardner works at
Rachael Gardner's Office Locations
-
1
Renown Medical Group-neurology75 Pringle Way Ste 401, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachael Gardner?
About Rachael Gardner, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992093272
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada, Reno
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachael Gardner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Rachael Gardner accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachael Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachael Gardner works at
3 patients have reviewed Rachael Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachael Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachael Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachael Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.