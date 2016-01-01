Rachael Ramos accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachael Ramos, FNP-C
Overview of Rachael Ramos, FNP-C
Rachael Ramos, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Carmel, IN.
Rachael Ramos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Rachael Ramos' Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Meridian Surgery13430 N Meridian St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-8810
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachael Ramos?
About Rachael Ramos, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396226692
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachael Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachael Ramos works at
Rachael Ramos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachael Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachael Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachael Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.