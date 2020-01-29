See All Nurse Practitioners in Little Rock, AR
Rachael Rickford, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Overview of Rachael Rickford, APRN

Rachael Rickford, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Little Rock, AR. 

Rachael Rickford works at ARKANSAS WOMENS CENTER in Little Rock, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rachael Rickford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arkansas Women's Center
    9500 Kanis Rd Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-6699
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2020
    Rachael Rickford is awesome! Very through, and caring. I truly feel confident under her care. She is 100% more knowledgeable than any doctor I've ever been too.
    About Rachael Rickford, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144672056
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachael Rickford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachael Rickford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachael Rickford works at ARKANSAS WOMENS CENTER in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Rachael Rickford’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Rachael Rickford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachael Rickford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachael Rickford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachael Rickford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

