Dr. Rachel Streeter, OD is an Optometrist in Tarpon Springs, FL. They graduated from Northeastern State University College Of Optometry In Tahlequah, Ok.
Dr. Streeter works at
Dr. Streeter's Office Locations
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs43309 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Directions (727) 231-6347
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
She is very good in explaining everything
About Dr. Rachel Streeter, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1255325478
Education & Certifications
- Triad Medical Center, Tusla Oklahoma
- Northeastern State University College Of Optometry In Tahlequah, Ok
- Northeastern State University, Tahlequah, Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Streeter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Streeter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Streeter works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Streeter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streeter.
