Racheal Rhoades, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Racheal Rhoades, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Temecula, CA. 

Racheal Rhoades works at Private Practice in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Kodimer and Associates
    41877 Enterprise Cir N Ste 100, Temecula, CA 92590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 12, 2021
    Racheal has been my therapist for a few months now. She is absolutely amazing! She has helped me SO much with all of my issues! I highly recommend her.
    About Racheal Rhoades, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760515266
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Children's Outpatient Psychiatry- San Diego
    Undergraduate School
    • Cal State San Marcos
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Racheal Rhoades, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Racheal Rhoades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Racheal Rhoades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Racheal Rhoades works at Private Practice in Temecula, CA. View the full address on Racheal Rhoades’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Racheal Rhoades. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Racheal Rhoades.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Racheal Rhoades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Racheal Rhoades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

