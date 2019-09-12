See All Neuropsychologists in Cambridge, MA
Dr. Rachel Andaloro, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
Overview of Dr. Rachel Andaloro, PSY.D

Dr. Rachel Andaloro, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Cambridge, MA. They graduated from Indiana University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. Andaloro works at Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Westborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Andaloro's Office Locations

    Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry
    330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 499-5054
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Metrowest Neuropsychology
    1900 W Park Dr, Westborough, MA 01581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 983-1425

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Auburn Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 12, 2019
    I was initially so anxious about my appointment for neuro testing but felt so relieved after meeting with Dr. Andaloro for just a few minutes. If you're gonna sit with someone for a few hours to do this testing, it helps a great deal if the person is as pleasant as Dr. A!
    — Sep 12, 2019
    About Dr. Rachel Andaloro, PSY.D

    • Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1962848077
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • Indiana University Of Pennsylvania
    • Denison University
