Rachel M Behrend, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Rachel M Behrend, NP

Rachel M Behrend, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Decatur, GA. 

Rachel M Behrend works at Oak Street Health South Dekalb in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rachel M Behrend's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health South Dekalb
    Oak Street Health South Dekalb
2732 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 689-6120

About Rachel M Behrend, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1538623178
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rachel M Behrend, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel M Behrend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rachel M Behrend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rachel M Behrend works at Oak Street Health South Dekalb in Decatur, GA. View the full address on Rachel M Behrend’s profile.

Rachel M Behrend has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel M Behrend.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel M Behrend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel M Behrend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

