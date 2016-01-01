Rachel M Behrend, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel M Behrend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel M Behrend, NP
Overview of Rachel M Behrend, NP
Rachel M Behrend, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Decatur, GA.
Rachel M Behrend works at
Rachel M Behrend's Office Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health South Dekalb2732 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30034 Directions (404) 689-6120
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachel M Behrend?
About Rachel M Behrend, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538623178
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel M Behrend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel M Behrend works at
Rachel M Behrend has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel M Behrend.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel M Behrend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel M Behrend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.