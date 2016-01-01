Rachel Bodansky accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Bodansky, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Rachel Bodansky, RN
Rachel Bodansky, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA.
Rachel Bodansky works at
Rachel Bodansky's Office Locations
-
1
Rainier Beach Pharmacy9245 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118 Directions (206) 722-8444
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachel Bodansky?
About Rachel Bodansky, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043767767
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Bodansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Bodansky works at
Rachel Bodansky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Bodansky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Bodansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Bodansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.