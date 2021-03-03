See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Rachel Bowers, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rachel Bowers, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Rachel Bowers works at Las Vegas Urology (Las Vegas) in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Urology (Las Vegas)
    7500 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 233-0727
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Ms. Bowers is personable, knowledgeable, and a great listener which allows her to appropriately and holistically treat me, the patient. She is an extraordinary PA!
    Photo: Rachel Bowers, PA
    About Rachel Bowers, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093743510
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Bowers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachel Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Bowers works at Las Vegas Urology (Las Vegas) in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Rachel Bowers’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Rachel Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Bowers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

